Most see progress in ending LGBTQ discrimination

Most Americans see progress over the last 50 years in ending discrimination against gays and lesbians. Sixty-seven percent now think same-sex marriage should be legal, a record high in CBS News polls. While attitudes have changed and progress has been made, most say at least some gay and lesbian discrimination still exists.

Partisanship, ideology and religion continue to be related to views of same-sex relations and marriage.

Fifty years after the Stonewall uprising, which marked a turning point in the gay rights movement, 84% of Americans think there has been a great deal or some progress in getting rid of discrimination against gays and lesbians.