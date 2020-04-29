Most U.S. Adults Report Reduced Access to Health Care due to Coronavirus Pandemic

More than half worried about their ability to pay for COVID-19 health care

According to results from a new April 2020 survey, a majority of adults in the United States say that their access to health care services has been negatively affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with the crisis causing delayed or canceled health care appointments. Over half of adult respondents also reported being “very worried” or “somewhat worried” about their ability to afford health care if they contract COVID-19. These findings come from a recent nationally representative survey of U.S. adults conducted between April 8 and 13, 2020, by survey firm SSRS and the State Health Access Data Assistance Center (SHADAC).