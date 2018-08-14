Mueller should try to end investigation before Election Day

Two-thirds of Americans, including majorities across party lines, would like to see special counsel Robert Mueller try to finish the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election before voters go to the polls to elect a new Congress this November.

That result, from a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, comes amid rebounding approval ratings for both President Donald Trump and Mueller for their handling of the investigation, and a growing share of voters who say the investigation will matter to their vote this fall.

Trump continues to call into question the validity of the investigation, tweeting regularly that the investigation is a witch hunt and that there was no collusion. But, Trump’s lawyers have been negotiating with Mueller’s team over a possible sit down with the president.