National Intern Day 2019

We’ve got a talented team of interns this summer!

Meet our crew!

Justin Melnick

College / University Attending

University of Pennsylvania

Current Major

International Relations and Economics

Favorite Area of Study

Chinese Politics and Foreign Policy

What You′re Working on at SSRS

Data science with David Dutwin

Fun Fact

Justin has a Pet Chinchilla Named Tito!

Kiersten Milward

College / University Attending

West Chester University

Current Major

Public Health

Favorite Area of Study

Community Health and Health Education

What You′re Working on at SSRS

Project Management with Sarah Glancey; Learning the process of creating and managing a study for clients

Fun Fact

Kiersten really enjoys being involved in the community.  She is the Vice President of Service for West Chester’s chapter of Alpha Phi Omega, a co-ed service fraternity.

Alex Schweizer

College / University Attending

Pennsylvania State University

Current Major

Data Science

Favorite Area of Study

Science and Philosophy

What You′re Working on at SSRS

Public Opinion Research for the Harvard School of Public Health and Politico

Fun Fact

Alex has a huge love/hate relationship with the Paranormal World.

Happy #NationalInternDay to our awesome summer interns!

We appreciate your hard work and look forward to helping you make a career in research!