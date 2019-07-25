National Intern Day 2019

Project Management with Sarah Glancey; Learning the process of creating and managing a study for clients
Fun Fact
Kiersten really enjoys being involved in the community. She is the Vice President of Service for West Chester’s chapter of Alpha Phi Omega, a co-ed service fraternity.
Alex Schweizer
College / University Attending
Pennsylvania State University
Current Major
Data Science
Favorite Area of Study
Science and Philosophy
What You′re Working on at SSRS
Public Opinion Research for the Harvard School of Public Health and Politico
Fun Fact
Alex has a huge love/hate relationship with the Paranormal World.
Happy #NationalInternDay to our awesome summer interns!
We appreciate your hard work and look forward to helping you make a career in research!
