NEJM Article: The Upcoming Health Care Debate

The Upcoming Health Care Debate
NEJM Review of 14 National opinion polls elucidates the public’s perspective on the problems and solutions
69% of the U.S. public has said that reducing health care costs should be a top priority for the president and Congress.
Included in The New England Journal of Medicine article are responses of 1010 U.S. adults as reported by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and SSRS in 2019.