New Centivo Employee Survey Finds Link Between Major Medical Expenses and Mental Health Impact
One in four workers experiencing significant medical expenses report major mental health impacts
Centivo Engaged SSRS to Conduct the Survey; Respondents were selected from the SSRS Opinion Panel.
A recent Centivo survey of employees with employer-sponsored health insurance asked respondents if they had incurred significant medical expenses in the past two years. The disturbing answer: more than one quarter (27%) who did say those expenses had a major impact on their mental health, while 16% indicated they had a major impact on their family’s well-being. These results come from a preliminary analysis of the Centivo Healthcare and Financial Sacrifices Survey, 2021. Centivo conducted the survey in August 2021 among 805 US adults ages 18-64 with employer-sponsored private health insurance.
These findings come at a time of intense interest and scrutiny from US employers surrounding mental health issues among workers. According to a 2021 Mercer survey, employers with 500 or more employees say that that addressing employees’ mental and emotional health will be a top priority over the next 3-5 years1. The Kaiser Family Foundation also found that four in 10 (39%) employers report making changes to their mental health and substance abuse benefits since the beginning of the pandemic2.