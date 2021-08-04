New National Marquette Law School Poll Finds Public Approval Supreme Court High

New National Marquette Law School Poll Finds Public Approval Of The Supreme Court To Be High, Partisanship To Shape Views Of Justices And Decisions
Interviews were conducted using the SSRS Opinion Panel
A Marquette University Law School poll of adults nationwide finds 60% saying they approve of the way the U.S. Supreme Court is handling its job, while 39% disapprove and 1% do not offer an opinion. By comparison, in the same national poll, 58% approve of the way President Joe Biden is handling his job as president, while 42% disapprove. The U.S. Congress fares worst of the three branches, as 33% among the public approve and 66% disapprove of how Congress is performing its duties.