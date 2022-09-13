New San Francisco Chronicle poll finds pervasive gloom among respondents

San Francisco has long seen skirmishes between factions of its overwhelmingly Democratic electorate, but fissures are widening, positions are hardening and the public sees little hope of fixing the chronic problems that have plagued the city for decades, according to one of the most comprehensive surveys of city residents ever done.

Even as San Francisco gradually recovers from the crushing blow of the COVID-19 pandemic, a majority of respondents expressed deep worry, frustration and continued pessimism about civic life in the city, The Chronicle’s SF Next poll of 1,653 residents found.

“I’m getting kind of fed up with the city,” said poll respondent Dae Echols, 53, who expects that the high cost of living will force him to move elsewhere when he retires. “I just remember the hippie generation, and it was all about, take care of your friends, brotherly love. And that is totally gone.”