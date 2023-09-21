This engaging online event we will explore the art of conducting surveys with immigrant and refugee populations. Ashley Kirzinger of the KFF and Timothy Triplett of the Urban Institute will discuss their approaches, strategies, and lessons learned in surveying U.S. immigrants and refugee families. Our expert speakers will share their experiences, challenges, and success stories, providing you with practical insights.

This event is presented by the Pennsylvania & New Jersey chapter of the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR).