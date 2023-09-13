QUALPOR’s Learning Bursts is a series of live, virtual professional development sessions focused on key topics and skills in qualitative research. These free offerings are open to anyone who is interested in qualitative research.

In this panel discussion, three research leaders with extensive experience in conducting qualitative research and being at the forefront of advanced technological methods, including AI, will present their visions of the future of qualitative research. The presentations will be followed by a moderated discussion and an audience Q&A session.

Registration for the event is free and once registered you’ll be sent a Zoom link for the event.