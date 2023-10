SSRS Team Members, Mickey Jackson, Cameron McPhee, and Jessica Stapleton, will be presenting on a panel at the BigSurv Conference with Dr. Lisa Singh from Georgetown University and Dr. Trivellore Raghunathan from the Univeristy of Michigan.

They will be presenting on the panel session titled “Bridging Survey and Twitter Data: Methodology and Application” with a presentation “Can We Gain Useful Knowledge of Public Opinion from Linked Twitter Data? Reweighting to Correct for Consent Bias.”