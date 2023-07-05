In two weeks, SSRS EVP Robyn Rapoport and Director of Data Science Innovation, Mickey Jackson, will be presenting at the ESRA 2023 Conference in Italy.

Robyn is presenting two papers at the event.

Wednesday July 19: A Dollar and A Quarter For Your Thoughts?

In 2022, SSRS conducted a large, national ABS study in the US that included a prepaid cash incentive of either $1 or $1.25 in the invitation mailing. This presentation will compare the results of the two treatments.

Thursday July 20: Transitioning Healthcare Research from Telephone to a Mixed-mode Methodology while Ensuring Sample Representativeness Among Lower SES Populations

Data from the Commonwealth Fund Biennial Health Insurance Survey will be presented in a case study on transitioning from RDD cell-based methodology to a mixed-mode methodology that includes ABS push-to-web (or call in) combined with interviews from SSRS Opinion Panel and prepaid (contract) cell sample.

Mickey’s presentation on Wednesday, July 19, will explore methods by which standard hybrid calibration procedures can be enhanced to improve the robustness of estimates across multiple overlapping subgroups.

Additionally, Todd Hughes, Director of the California Health Interview Survey (CHIS) conducted by SSRS, will be presenting findings from the study across two presentations.

We look forward to seeing you at the event.