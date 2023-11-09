Join the upcoming QUALPOR Learning Burst, hosted by the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) on November 16th, featuring distinguished panelists: Shakari Byerly of EVITARUS, Neil Ruiz of Pew Research Center, Rodney L. Terry, Ph.D. of the U.S. Census Bureau, Myia Welsh from West Virginia University, and SSRS Research Director, Elizabeth Sciupac.

Moderated by Martha Stapleton, the virtual panel aims to explore research findings from research focusing on hard-to-reach, underrepresented populations and sensitive topics with researchers focusing on qualitative and methods and techniques used.