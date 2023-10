Meet SSRS Sports Poll Team Members Chad Meneffee and Gabrielle Salomon, Ph.D. at the Sports Business Journal Game Changers Conference on October 24th. The 2023 Game Changers event examines the multiple ways women intersect with sports as athletes, executives, and consumers – areas that the SSRS Sports Poll has been researching for years. Connect with Chad and Gabi to learn more about our findings on women in sports.