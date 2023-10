Meet the SSRS Team at the 2023 FCSM Research and Policy Conference.

Darby, Cameron, Jazmyne, Molly, Vanessa, Cordelia, and Mike Lawrence (not pictured) will be attending and exhibiting at the conference. Stop by our exhibit table and learn more about the exciting work we are doing on the SSRS Opinion Panel.

Additionally, the SSRS team will be presenting at the event.

We’ll see you in Maryland!