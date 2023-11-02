SSRS team members Margie Engle-Bauer and Arina Goyle, PhD, along with Royce Park from the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, will be presenting their poster at the 48th annual MAPOR conference in Chicago from November 17-18.

With abstract submissions exploring interdisciplinary aspects of survey and public opinion research, encompassing topics from user-centered survey design to social, political, and cross-cultural issues in public opinion research, the MAPOR conference aims to continue learning and fostering collaboration within the evolving research landscape.