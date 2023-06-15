Join SSRS and AcademyHealth at the 2023 Annual Research Meeting (ARM) to experience what thousands of attendees have come to expect and anticipate annually − new research, innovative methods, and robust discussions about the impact of health services research on health policy and practice. The ARM is the preeminent place to share important findings with experts from around the world who can move research into action.

This year, SSRS EVP Robyn Rapoport will be on a panel that brings together new national data on the certified peer recovery workforce, current innovative work on training peers, and discussion of national and public policy initiatives to recruit, support and retain these workers.

Additionally, SSRS research conducted with FORE will be presented in a poster.

