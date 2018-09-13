Nike Colin Kaepernick Just Do it

“What was Nike thinking?” President Donald Trump said on Twitter last week about Nike’s new ad featuring Colin Kaepernick.

A new poll may provide an answer.

Nike’s decision to make the former San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Colin Kaepernick a centerpiece of its 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign was a shrewd investment in its core customers: Younger Americans.

Among people ages 18 to 34, 44% supported Nike’s decision to use Kaepernick, while 32% opposed it, according to an SSRS Omnibus poll provided exclusively to CNN. In the 35-to-44 age bracket, the decision earned support among a majority, 52%, compared to 37% who were against it.

Older adults were less supportive of the move: Only 26% of adults over 65 backed the decision.