NYAAPOR Meet the Masters 2022

The New York Chapter of the American Association of Public Opinion Research (NYAAPOR) biannual Meet the Masters Workshop features presentations from some of the most distinguished individuals in public opinion, market research, data analytics, polling and survey research. Recognizing the evolving nature of the research industry, this year’s line-up of speakers recognizes not only professionals well established in their disciplines but the expanding fields of UX Research and data science. Individuals at any stage of their careers will find this year’s workshop beneficial.