OBGYNs Report That the Affordable Care Act Has Increased Use of Contraceptives Among Patients: New KFF Survey

As the nation awaits the Supreme Court ruling on the future of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), a 2020 KFF survey of obstetrician-gynecologists (OBGYNs) finds that since implementation of the ACA’s contraceptive coverage requirement, nearly two-thirds of OBGYNs (63%) reported an increase in contraceptive uptake from their patients and 69% reported an increase in their patients use of their desired contraceptive method. However, nearly all OBGYNs (92%) reported the cost of reproductive health care services still presents a challenge for low-income patients.

The survey highlights issues of patient affordability and access to care. About half of OBGYNs found the issue of affordability comes up always or often when discussing treatment or test options with patients. While 78% of OBGYN practices accept Medicaid, physicians report challenges with specialists accepting Medicaid referrals and being reimbursed at a lower rate by the program compared to private insurance.

The survey found that a majority of OBGYNs provided some form of contraceptive care, but just 18% offered all non-permanent contraceptive methods to their patients. Notably, less than half of OBGYNs provide their patients with prescription forms of emergency contraception (copper IUD and Ella).