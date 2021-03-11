One year into the coronavirus pandemic, most Americans say the worst has passed

After a full year living under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, the American public finally sees a brighter future, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. More than three-quarters (77%) now say the worst of the outbreak is behind us, higher than at any other point in the last year by 26 points.

The pandemic continues to top the list of important issues facing the country, but fewer call it the most important issue now (30%) than those who said so in January (46%). And a smaller share now say economic conditions in the country are worsening on account of coronavirus (30% now compared with 40% in October).