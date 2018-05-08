Opioid addiction in U.S.

Seventy-one percent of Americans say the issue of opioid addiction is a very serious problem for the country, and most feel the federal government should be doing more to address it. Majorities across political lines and age and income levels (71 percent) call the issue very serious.

Many Americans have been touched by the issue personally. More than four in 10 (45 percent) say they personally know someone who has suffered from opioid addiction, including one in five who say the person is in their immediate family.