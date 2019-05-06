PANJAAPOR Event May 9th

Join SSRS on May 9th, 2019 at Temple University for the PANJAAPOR Spring Event!

Survey research is a vital means of collecting information on the experiences, characteristics, and opinions of Philadelphia’s residents. Dr. Jana Hirsch (Drexel University School of Public Health) will present information on her research to measure gentrification in Philadelphia and to understand how residents think about and perceive neighborhood change and its effect on their health and well-being.