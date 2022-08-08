The United States is enduring a difficult period, with a majority of the public concerned about strengthening the economy in a time when inflation has hit a 40-year high. This, coinciding with high levels of public concern with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, political conflict, difficulty with race relations, and an unaffordable housing market, have left many Americans facing serious problems across many facets of their lives.

NPR, The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health conducted a national survey, Personal Experiences of U.S. Racial/Ethnic Minorities in Today’s Difficult Times, from May 16 – June 13, 2022, to examine how these current events are affecting racial/ethnic minority populations in America today, and to examine differences between the experiences of minority communities compared with non-Hispanic Whites during this difficult economic time period. This report examines critical issues across a number of important areas that have surfaced across this period (including finances, housing, healthcare, safety, and neighborhood conditions), and how these areas are impacting African American/Black, Hispanic/Latino, Asian, and Native American/American Indian/Alaska Native individuals, households, and communities on a national scale.