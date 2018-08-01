Poll indicates some support for farm subsidies

More Americans support increasing subsidies for small and medium-size farms than they do for large agricultural businesses, according to the latest results from POLITICO’s polling partnership with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

The poll, released Monday, asked about 1,000 adults whether subsidy payments should be increased, decreased or kept the same for different size operations. A total of 46 percent of respondents favored increasing subsidies for small and medium-size operations while only 16 percent said the same for large businesses.