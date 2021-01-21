As President Biden raised his right hand to take the oath of office as the nation’s 46th President, he inherits an America perhaps the most divided since the Civil War. And adding to an already full agenda focused on the mounting Covid death toll and restoring the economy, Biden faces the rise of domestic terrorism resulting in the assault on the Capitol two weeks ago by militants who deny the election outcome.

In Biden’s inaugural address, he called on America to end its “uncivil war,” stating that, “Unity is the path forward.” SSRS polling and SSRS CNN polling will be chronicling whether Biden succeeds or not in his paramount pledge.