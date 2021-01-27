Since the first days that Franklin Delano Roosevelt sat in the oval office facing the most crippling economic calamity in the nation’s history, the “first hundred days” has taken on outsized significance in predicting an administration’s future success, particularly in difficult times.

A new SSRS national poll, conducted January 19-24, finds that Joe Biden’s election injected a shot of optimism among Democrats and Independents that his administration’s first 100 days can successfully begin to address many of the overarching issues facing America. However, on most issues, Republicans deliver a mixed, but not hopelessly bleak verdict on how much progress Biden will achieve in his first 100 days.