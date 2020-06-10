Public split on return to routine due to coronavirus
New CNN Politics Poll Conducted by SSRS
People are about evenly split over whether they would be comfortable returning to their regular routines today, according to a CNN Poll conducted by SSRS nearly three months after the pandemic caused a widespread shutdown of life in America.
Those divides come even as more people report venturing out to go to work or to visit friends and family, and as the share who say they know someone who has been diagnosed with coronavirus has stabilized.