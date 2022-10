Will the cost of supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia undermine U.S. public support for Ukraine? Rising inflation, high energy costs and fear of further escalation have led to speculation about public fatigue with the Ukrainian struggle, particularly as the midterm elections near.

U.S. support for Ukraine has been high from the outset — across the partisan divide, even as Democrats have been more supportive than Republicans. Some prominent Republicans have questioned support for Ukraine and argue against confrontation with Russia, raising the prospect of declining public support for Kyiv, especially among Republican voters.