Public’s view on the economy dips for the first time in Trump’s presidency
New CNN Politics Poll Conducted by SSRS
lmost two-thirds of Americans (65%) say current economic conditions are good, but that’s down since May, representing the first significant decline in public perception of the economy during Donald Trump’s presidency, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.
As some economic indicators are beginning to show warning signs of a looming recession, the public’s impressions of — and outlook for — the country’s economic conditions are starting to waver, but they remain mostly positive. The 65% of Americans who now say economic conditions are good represent a 5-point drop from the May CNN/SSRS poll.