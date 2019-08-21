Public’s view on the economy dips for the first time in Trump’s presidency

Public’s view on the economy dips for the first time in Trump’s presidency

New CNN Politics Poll Conducted by SSRS

lmost two-thirds of Americans (65%) say current economic conditions are good, but that’s down since May, representing the first significant decline in public perception of the economy during Donald Trump’s presidency, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

As some economic indicators are beginning to show warning signs of a looming recession, the public’s impressions of — and outlook for — the country’s economic conditions are starting to waver, but they remain mostly positive. The 65% of Americans who now say economic conditions are good represent a 5-point drop from the May CNN/SSRS poll.