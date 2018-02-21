Minnesota’s Changing Health Insurance Landscape
Results from the 2017 Minnesota Health Access Survey
Survey Fieldwork Conducted by SSRS
The Minnesota Health Access Survey is a biannual telephone survey of the Minnesota population conducted as a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Health’s (MDH) Health Economics Program and the State Health Access Data Assistance Center (SHADAC).
This brief summarizes findings from the 2017 Minnesota Health Access Survey, focusing on trends in how Minnesotans obtained health insurance coverage and providing an understanding of how the 2017 climate may have contributed to a contraction of coverage.
Key Points Include:
- Last year Minnesota saw one of its largest, one-time increases in the rate of people without health insurance since 2001.
- The surge in the uninsured rate meant that in 2017 there were about 116,000 more uninsured Minnesotans compared to two years previous, according to the 2017 Minnesota Health Access Survey.
- The uninsured rate increase in 2017 corresponded with two private market trends including a decline in Minnesotans with coverage offered by employers (group coverage) of 3 percentage points from 55.9 percent in 2015 to 52.9 percent, and shrinking enrollment in the individual market of about 2 percentage points from 6.2 percent in 2015 to 4.4 percent in 2017.