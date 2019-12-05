Robyn Rapoport Promoted to EVP

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Glen Mills, PA – December 5, 2019 – SSRS, a full-service public opinion and market research firm known for their innovative methodologies and optimized research designs, announced today that Robyn Rapoport has been promoted to Executive Vice President.

Since joining the SSRS team in 2008, Robyn has grown from managing projects to directing some of the most in-depth research projects at SSRS, including international, mixed-method and multi-method studies. Robyn actively mentors her team and has spearheaded internal initiatives aimed at professional development. She serves as an outward facing representative of SSRS as a past-President of PANJAAPOR and as an active member of the AAPOR Education Committee and the Committee on Public Opinion.

Melissa Herrmann, President of SSRS, commented, “Robyn has a depth of knowledge and experience that is unrivaled in our industry. She brings a fierce attention to detail and immense amount of dedication to every project she leads. Her expertise has earned her a strong reputation in research, and this promotion is the culmination of years of hard work.”

“Robyn is a creative and responsive research partner who works closely with the policy teams at the Pew Charitable Trusts to make sure our surveys meet our strategic needs and have the highest technical standards. She has a great talent for working with our subject matter experts and translating their ideas into truly useful surveys. It is a pleasure to collaborate with Robyn on our projects!” – Heather Creek, Ph.D., The Pew Charitable Trusts

“I’ve worked with Robyn on everything from national surveys of the American public to those that needed representation of specific areas in rural Minnesota, on topics ranging from immigration and education to labor unions and the Super Bowl. Robyn has always been a great partner in sharpening our questions, bringing us innovative study designs, and seeking cost-effective ways of getting the highest quality data. Congrats to Robyn for the well-deserved promotion, and to SSRS for elevating someone who has much to offer.” – Craig Helmstetter, APM Research Lab

“Despite how busy Robyn likely always was, during our meetings she always gave me her undivided attention and made me feel like her most important client. Not only is she great at the technical aspects of her job, she made a point to personally connect with both my team and our content. Everyone I’ve worked with at SSRS has been top-notch, and I felt so confident with Robyn leading the effort. We are so grateful for her work!” – Tiffany Hall, Recover Alaska

“I consider Robyn a true partner in all of our survey research projects. With Robyn, I always know that I am in capable hands. I trust her integrity and believe that her intellect and curiosity always improves the quality and content of our work. Robyn has been a fantastic colleague over the past seven years – and I look forward to continuing our partnership in years to come.” – Michelle McEvoy Doty, Ph.D., M.P.H., The Commonwealth Fund

“Robyn Rapoport is a uniquely innovative survey partner with a deep knowledge base in health policy and a sincere commitment to providing sound data to inform the key public policy debates of our time.” – Sara R. Collins, Ph.D., The Commonwealth Fund

SSRS is a full-service market and survey research firm managed by a core of dedicated professionals with advanced degrees in the social sciences. Service offerings include the Omnibus Survey, Probability Panel and other Online Solutions as well as custom research programs – all driven by a central commitment to methodological rigor. The SSRS team is renowned for its multimodal approach, as well as its sophisticated and proprietary sample designs. Typical projects for the company include complex strategic, tactical and public opinion initiatives in the US and in more than 40 countries worldwide. SSRS is research, refined. Visit www.ssrs.com for more information.

Contact Karin Kowalski for more information about SSRS: kkowalski@ssrs.com or 484-840-4317