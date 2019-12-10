Robyn Rapoport to Attend the Health Affairs Briefing on 2019 Commonwealth Fund International Health Policy Survey

Join SSRS EVP Robyn Rapoport on December 11 at a special event to be convened by Health Affairs and The Commonwealth Fund marking the publication of the 2019 Commonwealth Fund International Health Policy Survey of Primary Care Physicians in 11 Countries. On that day, senior government officials, delivery system experts, and leading policy thinkers from around the world will gather for a high level discussion of strategies to promote high-quality primary care, with special attention to the integration of health and social care.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the first publication of the Commonwealth Fund‘s International Health Policy Survey by Health Affairs. The 2019 survey reports data from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.