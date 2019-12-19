Sean Scalley Promoted to VP

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Glen Mills, PA – December 19, 2019 – SSRS, a full-service public opinion and market research firm known for their innovative methodologies and optimized research designs, announced today that Sean Scalley has been promoted to Vice President.

Sean has been a member of the SSRS team for 12 years. He was hired as a Research Director, and later assumed the role of Account Executive where he focused on the sports and leisure sector. He is now a principal Account Executive for the SSRS/Luker on Trends Sports Team. Sean has extensive experience with a wide range of research projects involving sports, free time and financial services, and is working to enhance our innovative relational research to measure American free time through its evolution.

SSRS President, Melissa Herrmann, said, “Sean has been integral in the success of our sports-related research for many years. His positive demeanor and depth of knowledge make his interactions with our clients and partners seamless, and his determination to expand our sports and leisure portfolio derives from his deep passion for sports and the research that originates in fandom.”

Dr. Rich Luker, Founder of the SSRS/Luker on Trends Sports Poll, commented: “Sean is one of the few people with experience in traditional research that also forges unique relationships with his clients and goes beyond the immediate task at hand. Clients continually say, ‘We really like working with Sean’, and our team knows it is because he excels at the work and truly enjoys building and maintaining his client relationships.”

SSRS is a full-service market and survey research firm managed by a core of dedicated professionals with advanced degrees in the social sciences. Service offerings include the Omnibus Survey, Probability Panel and other Online Solutions as well as custom research programs – all driven by a central commitment to methodological rigor. The SSRS team is renowned for its multimodal approach, as well as its sophisticated and proprietary sample designs. Typical projects for the company include complex strategic, tactical and public opinion initiatives in the US and in more than 40 countries worldwide. SSRS is research, refined. Visit www.ssrs.com for more information.

