FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Glen Mils, PA – Tuesday, September 18 2018 – SSRS, a full-service public opinion and market research firm known for their innovative methodologies and optimized research designs, announced today that Sheri Lambert is joining the organization. Ms. Lambert has worked in the consumer products and services space for over 25 years. She has managed multi-national tracking studies and consulting engagements in both consumer and B2B sectors across a wide range of industries. A proven marketing executive, she is a nationally recognized and published expert in marketing and market research.

In her role at SSRS, Ms. Lambert will focus on the development of emerging solutions, new markets, products and services and strategic partnerships. She will play a vital role in business planning to ensure the long term growth of SSRS in the ever-changing research landscape.

Melissa Herrmann, President of SSRS, said, “We are thrilled to have Sheri on our team. Her depth of industry expertise and professionalism make her a welcomed addition to our organization. She has an unmatched drive for success and the ability to bring our client-first approach to a whole new level. I am confident that this new leadership appointment will elevate our innovative product and service offerings.”

In addition to joining SSRS, Ms. Lambert is also an Assistant Professor of Practice at Temple University’s Fox School of Business. Before her academic career, Sheri was part of the executive leadership team at Big Sofa Technologies and Leger Marketing. Additionally, she worked as a Managing Director at Ipsos (formerly Synovate), and at TNS in the North America transportation, travel and hospitality sector. She received her MBA from the University of Michigan, and her BS in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University with a minor in mathematics.

About SSRS :

SSRS is a full-service market and survey research firm managed by a core of dedicated professionals with advanced degrees in the social sciences. Service offerings include the Omnibus Survey, Probability Panel and other Online Solutions as well as custom research programs – all driven by a central commitment to methodological vigor. The SSRS team is renowned for its multimodal approach, as well as its sophisticated and proprietary sample designs. Typical projects for the company include complex strategic, tactical and public opinion initiatives in the US and in more than 40 countries worldwide. SSRS is research, refined. Visit www.ssrs.com for more information.

Contact Karin Kowalski for more information about SSRS:

kkowalski@ssrs.com or 484-840-4317

# # #