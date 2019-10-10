SSRS 2020 Election Polling Coverage
Analysis by Mark Schulman, SSRS Senior Research Consultant | October 10, 2019
With the 2020 presidential campaign heating up, SSRS’s non-partisan national and key state polls are providing the news media, candidates, political pundits, and researchers with snapshots of Americans’ views on critical issues, where voters stand on these issues, candidate preferences, and approval ratings of elected officials.
SSRS’s election polling clients include CNN, other major media, and university researchers.