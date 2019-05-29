SSRS AAPOR Recap 2019

SSRS AAPOR Recap 2019

Couldn’t make it to the AAPOR conference this year?

We will bring the SSRS highlights to you!

View Our 2019 AAPOR Conference Presentations and Posters

and View David’s AAPOR Presidential Speech

Exploring Modifications to Eligibility Screening Questions

Jennifer Su, Chintan Turakhia, Jonathan Best

RBS Push to Web

David Dutwin

Addressing Non-Response in ABS Studies with Short Field Periods

Erin Czyzewicz, Eran Ben-Porath

Challenges and Benefits of Conducting High-Response Rate Research in a Small Border Town

Eran Ben-Porath

Bridging the Communication Gap Between Parkinson′s Disease Healthcare Providers and Patients

Robyn Rapoport, Arina Goyle, Sarah Glancey, Chelle Precht

What kind of incentives do voters want? Exploring the impact of offering different incentive options in a multi-wave election survey

Jordon Peugh, Scott Clement, Emily Guskin, Suzanne Zedar

Using a Hybrid Qualitative Research Design to Explore Healthcare Needs of Vulnerable Populations

Robyn Rapoport

Do Hybrids Work? An Empirical Test of Methods to Calibrate Probability and Nonprobability Survey Data

David Dutwin

Response Patterns in Probability-Based Web Panels

Chintan Turakhia, Kyle Berta, Jennifer Su, Jennifer Schmidt, Jonathan Best

POSTER: ABS Undeliverable Rate Variables

Jordon Peugh, Kate Williams

David Dutwin′s AAPOR Presidential Speech

We’ll see you in Atlanta next year!