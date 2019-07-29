SSRS Acquires Luker on Trends (LoT)

SSRS Acquires Luker on Trends

Establishes Unprecedented Expertise in Sports and Leisure Intelligence

Joe Montana said,

“If you aren’t going all the way, why go at all?”

This is our opportunity to go all the way.

“Pairing the unrivaled fandom expertise of the Luker on Trends team with the survey research savvy of SSRS takes relational research to the next level – and provides a product and service offering that no other firm can contend with.  Together we’re innovating how to measure American free time through its continuous evolution.”

– Melissa Herrmann, SSRS President

With the acquisition, SSRS introduces a dynamic sports and leisure group capable of providing tailored strategic research and intelligence solutions to clients, now backed by more than 25 years of trended data on sports, technology, and free time in general.

Industry research veteran Rich Luker has bought and resold the sports poll that he founded 25 years ago.

The Sports Poll covers all sports, all the time. It measures more than 35 different sports and activities, including viewing, attendance, media, and more. Interviews occur 350 days per year with people ages 12 and up across the entire United States.

The SSRS/Luker on Trends Sports Poll Group are experts with years of unmatched experience in sports and leisure research.

The SSRS/Luker on Trend Sports Poll is the foundation for understanding the trends that impact strategy.

Sports Poll In the Press: Chicago Tribune

When it comes to initiating kids into Cubs fandom, it’s never too early, many fans say

