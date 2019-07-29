SSRS Acquires Luker on Trends (LoT)

SSRS Acquires Luker on Trends
Establishes Unprecedented Expertise in Sports and Leisure Intelligence
Joe Montana said,
“If you aren’t going all the way, why go at all?”
This is our opportunity to go all the way.
“Pairing the unrivaled fandom expertise of the Luker on Trends team with the survey research savvy of SSRS takes relational research to the next level – and provides a product and service offering that no other firm can contend with. Together we’re innovating how to measure American free time through its continuous evolution.”