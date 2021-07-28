SSRS Announces Promotion of Experts Clay Daniel and Erin Czyzewicz

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Glen Mills, PA – July 28, 2021 – SSRS, a full-service public opinion and market research firm known for innovative methodologies and optimized research designs, today announced the promotions of Clay Daniel and Erin Czyzewicz.

Clay Daniel has been promoted to Vice President, Research. In his more than twenty-year career at SSRS, Clay has encompassed multiple roles throughout the organization. Over the past three years, he has taken on increased responsibility, overseeing a complex large-scale research program for one of the firm’s key accounts. He is currently leading projects for the Health Policy and Public Opinion team, and in this new role, Clay will continue to be pivotal in the management and growth of health and public opinion clients, while engaging in additional research leadership roles.

Erin Czyzewicz has been promoted to Vice President, Account Executive. In this role, Erin joins the SSRS Sports Group and will lead the custom research team and accounts. During her nearly 8 years at SSRS, Erin has developed both deep research and insights expertise as well as a laser-like client service focus. She is skilled at designing, executing, and reporting on large-scale complex domestic and international studies and will bring her research and client service acumen to growing and supporting our sports and leisure clients.

Melissa Herrmann, president of SSRS, said, “Clay and Erin have contributed a great deal to our organization, not only their dedication, but their unwavering ability to get the job done. Clay has set a tremendous example for others and continues to grow and excel in each project he takes on. Erin is a gifted custom researcher and storyteller. She will bring a unique balance of skills to her new role, which will be particularly valuable to sports clients that require both tracking and insights expertise. Their promotions are truly deserved, and the entire team congratulates them.”

About SSRS :

SSRS is a full-service market and survey research firm managed by a core of dedicated professionals with advanced degrees in the social sciences. Service offerings include the Omnibus Survey, Probability Panel and other Online Solutions as well as custom research programs – all driven by a central commitment to methodological rigor. The SSRS team is renowned for its multimodal approach, as well as its sophisticated and proprietary sample designs. Typical projects for the company include complex strategic, tactical and public opinion initiatives in the US and in more than 40 countries worldwide. SSRS is research, refined. Visit www.ssrs.com for more information.

Contact Karin Bandoian for more information about SSRS: kbandoian@ssrs.com or 484-840-4317