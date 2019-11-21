SSRS at MAPOR Annual Conference

This year’s conference theme encourages us to extend the strengths of the MAPOR community in our methodological and substantive research interests and focus on their intersection—how they shape and are shaped by each other. For example, how interviewers’ behaviors shape respondents’ survey answers and vice versa, how methods of gathering public opinion data may shape public opinion, and so forth. The conference will feature many interesting sessions on all facets of research related to public opinion, communication, survey research, and their methodologies.