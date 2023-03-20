SSRS Attending 2023 QRCA Conference

Join QRCA in 2023 as we Power UP and take over Charlotte, NC, to prepare for the next era of qualitative research. We are in a unique position in the marketing research industry being solely focused on the practice and discipline of qualitative research and how it intersects a wide variety of subjects from hybrid design, UX, social, and more. Our members and attendees represent consultants, in-house researchers, suppliers, and martech.

In addition to our classic conference offerings, the planning team has been powering into our own “eyes” and “ears” to create new experiences for our annual meeting. These modern changes will increase our exposure to the perspectives our members and guests have to share. Expect paired breakout sessions, small group discussions, and workshops. There will be two locations for supplier and client networking within the Marketplace Garden and Exhibit Hall. We’ll have a Zen Den, a quiet corner to catch up with a chair masseuse…and so much more!