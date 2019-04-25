The Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research (WIN) is a global network conducting market research and opinion polls in every continent.
The network includes the largest independent market research and polling companies in their respective countries.
Assets are:
- Thought leadership: access to a group of the most prominent experts and business entrepreneurs in Market Research, Polling and Consultancy
- Flexibility: tailormade global and local solutions to meet clients’ needs
- Innovation: access to the latest strategic consultancy, tool development and branded solutions
- Local experts: access to a network of experts that truly understand the local culture, market and business needs
- Trust: highest quality of talented members in all countries covered
Over the years, WIN has demonstrated wide competences and ability to conduct multi-country surveys following the highest standards requested by the market. The accumulated expertise of the Association is formidable: Third World issues, advertising and media research as well as retail, economics, and corporate research.