The Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research (WIN) is a global network conducting market research and opinion polls in every continent.

The network includes the largest independent market research and polling companies in their respective countries.

Assets are:

Thought leadership : access to a group of the most prominent experts and business entrepreneurs in Market Research, Polling and Consultancy

: access to a group of the most prominent experts and business entrepreneurs in Market Research, Polling and Consultancy Flexibility : tailormade global and local solutions to meet clients’ needs

: tailormade global and local solutions to meet clients’ needs Innovation : access to the latest strategic consultancy, tool development and branded solutions

: access to the latest strategic consultancy, tool development and branded solutions Local experts : access to a network of experts that truly understand the local culture, market and business needs

: access to a network of experts that truly understand the local culture, market and business needs Trust: highest quality of talented members in all countries covered

Over the years, WIN has demonstrated wide competences and ability to conduct multi-country surveys following the highest standards requested by the market. The accumulated expertise of the Association is formidable: Third World issues, advertising and media research as well as retail, economics, and corporate research.