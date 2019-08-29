SSRS EVP David Dutwin Guest Speaker on Intellicast Podcast

Poll Party, part of the Intellicast podcast network, is back with a big guest this week!

On the second half of the episode, Intellicast host Adam Dietrich is joined by past AAPOR President and Chief Methodologist at SSRS, David Dutwin. They discuss how David got started in the public opinion industry, his presidential address from the AAPOR Annual Conference this year, the advice he would give about the state of polling going forward, and more!

Don’t miss this episode!