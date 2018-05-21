SSRS EVP David Dutwin Inducted as AAPOR President

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Glen Mills, PA – May 21, 2018 – SSRS, a full-service survey and market research firm known for innovative methodologies and optimized research designs, proudly announced today that Executive Vice President and Chief Methodologist, David Dutwin, has begun his term as AAPOR President.

The American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) is the leading professional organization of public opinion and survey research professionals in the U.S., with members from academia, media, government, the non-profit sector and private industry. SSRS researchers have been actively involved with AAPOR for over 20 years and continue to practice ethical conduct and use of public opinion research.

David has been extremely active in AAPOR over the last 20 years. Since joining the organization in 1998, he has been a member of the Standards, Communications, and Heritage Committees, co-chaired the Task Force on Survey Refusals and chaired the Ad Hoc Committee on Spam Flagging and Call Blocking. He has taught multiple short courses and webinars, and was the Student Paper winner of 2002. He was elected to Executive Council in 2015 and served as the 2016 Conference Chair. He was elected to the AAPOR Executive Council again in 2017 and served as the 2017 Vice President/President-Elect. He now will serve as President in 2018-19 and as Past President in 2019-20.

In addition to his work with AAPOR and SSRS, David is a Senior Fellow with the Program for Opinion Research and Election Studies at the University of Pennsylvania. He has taught Research Methods, Rhetorical Theory, Media Effects and other courses as an Adjunct Professor at West Chester University and the University of Pennsylvania since 2003. David is also a Research Scholar at the Institute for Jewish and Community Research. His publications are wide-ranging and include a 2008 book on media effects and parenting; methodology articles for Survey Practice; the MRA magazine Alert!; and other publications; and a range of client reports, including one on Hispanic acceptance of LGBT which he presented to a Congressional briefing in 2012. His 2017 article in Public Opinion Quarterly on data quality in low response rate telephone surveys and non-probability surveys is highly regarded and cited.

Melissa Herrmann, President of SSRS, said: “The entire SSRS Team is extremely proud of David and his accomplishments. We wish him every success during his tenure as AAPOR President. His diligence, attention to detail, and innovative ideas will greatly benefit our industry, and he is paving a remarkable path for all of us to follow. Congratulations, David!”

