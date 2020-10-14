SSRS EVP Eran Ben-Porath Speaking at AAPOR COVID-19 Workshop

Part of the COVID-19 Changes to Research Practices Workshop Series

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, AAPOR’s members and organizations have been facing new issues over the last few months – and looking into the foreseeable future – that we have never faced before. When our 2020 annual conference was forced to move to a virtual format, AAPORites missed out on opportunities to engage with each other about the challenges and opportunities that we, as a field, are facing and new data collection efforts.

Within this context, the COVID-19 Changes to Research Practices Workshop Series of 90-minute virtual workshops will encourage conversations about the current issues facing our field. The workshops will have a mix of presentations from the panelists and moderated discussion time among attendees and panelists.