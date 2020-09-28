SSRS Hosts First Annual CHAOS 5K

Recently, SSRS hosted its first annual “CHAOS 5K”, a virtual event designed to get everyone out and STRETCH THEIR LEGS for a good cause – the Media Food Bank! The response was overwhelming; more than 100 employees and family members joined in the fun! We are proud to have such an amazing group of people on our team; people that truly believe in supporting the community, and treat one another like family. Thanks to everyone that participated in the CHAOS 5K!