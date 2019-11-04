IS IT WORTH 5%?
How to Use Your 5% Sports Investment to Win the Hearts and Attention of Fans
November 14, 2019 | 1PM ET
Dr. Rich Luker, SSRS/Luker on Trends Sports Poll Founder and The New York Times Sports Visionary, discusses WHY its worth 5% of your time, your effort, and your resources to really know what makes your fans care. Dr. Luker will explore the state of sports fandom today, including:
- How to sustain the love of sports in the online era
- The impact time online has had on sports interest especially among 12-34-year-olds
- Areas to build on that align with the best opportunities to keep earning priority status with fans
Join the Sports Poll Webinar on November 13th and be part of this eye-opening discussion.
Featuring
Dr. Rich Luker
Founder SSRS/LoT Sports Poll
Dr. Luker, a social psychologist, has been studying American life for more than 25 years. He is best known for his creation of the ESPN Sports Poll in 1994, which was the first ongoing intelligence tool for the American sports industry.