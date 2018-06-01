SSRS Makes AMA Gold Top 50

2018 marks the 45th year of the publication of the AMA Gold Top 50 Report of U.S. market research and analytics companies. ​​

The industry and this report have changed and grown substantially in 45 years, but there are many long-established and respected research institutions (some whose names have changed) included in this report that reflect the tradition as well as the transformation of our storied industry.

The total research revenue for the top 50 companies in 2017 was $24.08 billion. More than 46% of that revenue, $11.24 billion, was generated in the U.S. while more than 53%, $12.83 billion, was generated outside the country.

The total market research industry, represented by the top 50 and 148 full-service companies comprised by the Insights Association (the national association of the marketing research and analytics industry, which was formed through the 2017 merger of Council of American Survey Research Organizations (CASRO) and Marketing Research Organization (MRA)), is valued at a total worldwide revenue of $25.55 billion ($12.34 billion of which was earned in the U.S. and $13.20 billion of which was earned outside the country).