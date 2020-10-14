SSRS Makes The 2020 U.S. Top 50 Report

The Top 50 Report (formerly Honomichl & Gold) has a 47-year history. It is authored this year by Diane Bowers, a consultant to research and data analytics businesses and industry associations, in partnership with the Insights Association and Michigan State University and sponsored by the AMA, ESOMAR and the Global Research Business Network.

In addition to the Top 50 companies, the activity of 211 Insights Association member companies is included in the report. These additional 211 companies combined for $735 million in U.S. revenue in 2019 with median U.S. revenue of under $1 million; and an average of $3.5 million. Thirty percent of the 211 companies conduct research outside of the U.S. These 63 companies totaled $98 million in non-U.S. revenue in 2019.

SSRS is proud to have reached the 38th spot in this Top 50 Report, gaining one spot from 2019.