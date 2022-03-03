SSRS Presenting at CIPHER 20222

Current Innovations in Probability-based Household Internet Panel Research

Thursday, March 3, and Friday March 4, 2022

As the world moves towards a new normal following the health, economic, and socio-political impact of COVID-19, one constant remains: the need for reliable, robust and timely information on individuals’ beliefs, behaviors, and situation. Population-representative probability-based online panels are more critical than ever: they enable us to understand the problems facing households and communities right now, and to study the scope, type, duration, and distribution of the effects of the pandemic in the longer term.

The annual Current Innovations in Probability-based Household Internet Panel Research (CIPHER) Conference continues to be the flagship platform for continued learning, offering an opportunity to connect with the global research community that uses this tool across a range of fields and disciplines.

CIPHER’s fourth annual conference will again provide a venue for international researchers, practitioners, and policy-makers to share lessons on developing, deploying, and using probably-based internet panel research. Dr. Frauke Kreuter, Co-director of the Social Data Science Center (SoDa) and faculty member in the Joint Program in Survey Methodology (JPSM) at the University of Maryland, will present the keynote address on “Robustness in an Uncertain World.”